Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.