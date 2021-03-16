 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News