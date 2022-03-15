Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
