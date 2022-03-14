 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

