Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
