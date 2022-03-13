Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
