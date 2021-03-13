Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.