Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
