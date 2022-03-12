For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Hard freeze expected. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
