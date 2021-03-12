This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
