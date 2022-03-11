Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 35F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.