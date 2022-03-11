For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 35F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The alert said heavy snow is possible and the total accumulation could range from 3 to 5 inches with winds up to 45 miles per hour.
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the f…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecaste…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tom…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds l…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Period…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. …