Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
