This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
