 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News