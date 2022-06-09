Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.