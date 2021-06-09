Carlisle's evening forecast: Overcast with showers at times. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
