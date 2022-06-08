Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Rain with thunderstorms by morning. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.