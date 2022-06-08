For the drive home in Carlisle: Rain with thunderstorms by morning. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. …
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast call…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high tempera…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees.…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rai…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…