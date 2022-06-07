For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast call…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…