Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph.