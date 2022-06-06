This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…