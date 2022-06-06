Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.