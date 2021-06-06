Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursd…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, the…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Carlisle: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 68…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly clear. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle …
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The Carlisle area shou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 53% chance o…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting …