Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

