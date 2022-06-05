Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The…
This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…