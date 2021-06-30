 Skip to main content
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

