Carlisle's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
