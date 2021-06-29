This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 97.76. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ah…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling ho…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Friday. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot …
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly c…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…