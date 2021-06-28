For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98.78. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
