Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98.78. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.