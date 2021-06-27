Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.