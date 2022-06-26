Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
