For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expec…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling ho…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mp…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Friday. I…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ah…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar be…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Today's …