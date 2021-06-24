Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.