Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
