Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.