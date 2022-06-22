For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It lo…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorro…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degree…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks to rea…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…