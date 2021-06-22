 Skip to main content
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

