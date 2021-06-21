 Skip to main content
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

