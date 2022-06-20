For the drive home in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
