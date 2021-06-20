Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 93.71. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.