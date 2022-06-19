Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.