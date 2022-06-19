This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see he…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light a…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degree…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. E…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
For the drive home in Carlisle: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…