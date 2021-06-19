Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.