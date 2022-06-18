This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
