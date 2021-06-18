This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
