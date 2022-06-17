For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
