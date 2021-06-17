Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.