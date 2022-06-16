 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News