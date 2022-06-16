For the drive home in Carlisle: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
