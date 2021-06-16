 Skip to main content
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

