This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Potential for severe thunders…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecaste…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. How…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cl…