Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.