This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
