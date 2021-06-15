 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News