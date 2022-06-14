Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
