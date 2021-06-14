This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Potential for severe thunders…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees to…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's likely to r…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cl…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and varia…