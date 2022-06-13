Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.