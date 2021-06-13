Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.