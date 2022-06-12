For the drive home in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
